Short Interest in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Decreases By 21.0%

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

Yiren Digital stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. 163,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,198. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yiren Digital ( NYSE:YRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yiren Digital in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

