Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHPH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,437. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $126.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHPH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,414,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas, SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers.

