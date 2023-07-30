Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Down 24.2% in July

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sidus Space

In other news, CEO Carol Marlene Craig purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sidus Space alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sidus Space by 185.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sidus Space by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space Trading Up 4.4 %

SIDU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 2,613,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,743. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. Sidus Space has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $4.22.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Sidus Space had a negative return on equity of 214.31% and a negative net margin of 179.84%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sidus Space will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sidus Space Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.