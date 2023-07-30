Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Down 24.2% in July

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other news, CEO Carol Marlene Craig purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sidus Space by 185.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sidus Space by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Sidus Space had a negative return on equity of 214.31% and a negative net margin of 179.84%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sidus Space will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.
