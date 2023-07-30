Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.44.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.52. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

