Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Short Interest Up 17.7% in July

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.66. 544,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,785. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.08. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $194.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

