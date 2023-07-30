Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.94. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 350,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 94,171 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 354,030 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after buying an additional 72,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

