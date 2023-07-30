Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Update

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

SAMG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. 38,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,823. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $292.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. UBS Group AG raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

