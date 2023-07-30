Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Short Interest Update

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 31.75% of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MAXI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.10. 1,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,088. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $19.04.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

