SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Raised to $14.50 at Compass Point

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Compass Point from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.17.

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after acquiring an additional 344,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,055,000 after acquiring an additional 163,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,031,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,662,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after buying an additional 117,449 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,272,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,345,000 after buying an additional 1,998,781 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

