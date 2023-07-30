Skylands Capital LLC Takes $490,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,681,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,103,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.