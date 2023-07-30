SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,660,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 13,640,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.
In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 984,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 680,173 shares of company stock worth $2,296,647. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
SoundHound AI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,067,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,728,156. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.89.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
