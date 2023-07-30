SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,660,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 13,640,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 984,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 680,173 shares of company stock worth $2,296,647. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 38.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,067,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,728,156. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.89.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

