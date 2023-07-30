South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on South Plains Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $457.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.59.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Cory T. Newsom purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $82,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 263,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,319.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Cory T. Newsom acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $82,355.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 263,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,319.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis C. Griffith bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,605,694.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $126,041. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 48.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in South Plains Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 676.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.