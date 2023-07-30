Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Position Reduced by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,629 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,840. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

SCCO stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.22. The company had a trading volume of 785,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

