Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Southside Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 29.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth $339,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

