Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Update

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,832,100 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 1,443,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 156.6 days.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of DALXF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,239. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DALXF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

