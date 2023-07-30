SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,829 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.66% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 642.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.46. 175,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,812. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $38.62.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

