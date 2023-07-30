SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. 1,850,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,862. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

