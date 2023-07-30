SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Stock Position Lowered by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,466 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.46. The company had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,244. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $93.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

