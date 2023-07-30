SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,693 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 3.7% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 69,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $81.13. 107,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,695. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

