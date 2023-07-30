SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Increased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 0.5% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $3.99 on Friday, hitting $495.89. The company had a trading volume of 770,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,175. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $500.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.