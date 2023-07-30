Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,900 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 410,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 0.6% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 312,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Sprott by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Sprott by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 84,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 56,030 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of SII traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 32,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,026. The company has a market capitalization of $835.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sprott has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $41.96.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 14.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.