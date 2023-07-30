Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Update

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 242,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Starbox Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STBX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. 150,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,212. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. Starbox Group has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $46.21.

Institutional Trading of Starbox Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Starbox Group by 15,907.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starbox Group in the first quarter worth $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbox Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbox Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbox Group in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

