STASIS EURO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.09 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $136.75 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003754 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

