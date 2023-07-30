Status (SNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $99.53 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $99.53 million and $3.93 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020895 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017311 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014237 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,462.86 or 1.00028301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,984,891 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

