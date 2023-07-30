Stephens Increases GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target to $142.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GATX. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised GATX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.05. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $133.01.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GATX will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,420,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,306,000 after buying an additional 58,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GATX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,353,000 after purchasing an additional 47,037 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

