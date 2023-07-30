Stephens Raises Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Price Target to $34.00

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Southside Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 29.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

