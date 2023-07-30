Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 852,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,378. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 186.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $669.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Stericycle by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Stericycle by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Articles

