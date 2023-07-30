Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Short Interest Update

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the June 30th total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ STRL opened at $58.75 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. Analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 37.8% in the first quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 113,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STRL shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.