Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Short Interest Update

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the June 30th total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance
NASDAQ STRL opened at $58.75 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. Analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 37.8% in the first quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 113,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STRL shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sterling Infrastructure
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.