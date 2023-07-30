StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $406.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $429.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $429.67.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.94 and its 200-day moving average is $358.38. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 43.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,942,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,053,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 3,211.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,491 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,110,000 after acquiring an additional 95,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

