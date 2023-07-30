StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

About Polar Power

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Polar Power by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the period. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.