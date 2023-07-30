StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
NASDAQ:POLA opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
