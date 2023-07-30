StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.25.
Xperi Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Xperi has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Xperi by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Xperi
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xperi
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.