StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Xperi has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Xperi by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

