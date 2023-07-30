StockNews.com Downgrades Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 182.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

