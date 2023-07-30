StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

SB Financial Group stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at SB Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.55%.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Claxton bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,521.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $52,060 over the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 169,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

