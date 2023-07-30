StockNews.com Upgrades Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.23.

Shares of ES opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.77. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

