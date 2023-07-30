Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.3% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

