Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $127.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.