Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 109.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 298.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IVOO opened at $91.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $73.93 and a 12-month high of $92.63.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.