Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $166.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

