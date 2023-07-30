Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Update

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWAG shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Stran & Company, Inc. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stran & Company, Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 10.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 110,442 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 22.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $3,719,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Stran & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Stran & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. 7,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,751. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.97.

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

Featured Stories

