Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.48 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $14,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.86. 472,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,506. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.71. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $81.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.