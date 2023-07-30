Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after buying an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after buying an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $452.57. 418,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,904. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.08. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

