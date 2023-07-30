Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.61. 304,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,739. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

