Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $45,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,660,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,233. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.55 and a 200-day moving average of $288.71. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

