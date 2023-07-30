Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 204 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AMT traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.92 and a 200 day moving average of $200.59. The company has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.