Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 469 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $27,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCCO stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.22. 785,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,312. The company has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $85.72.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,840 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

