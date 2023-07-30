Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 639 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.2% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $60,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp increased its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.88. 2,910,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $105.96.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

