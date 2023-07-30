Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $18.33 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC decreased its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $18,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Summit Materials by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

Summit Materials Price Performance

NYSE SUM traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $36.17. 640,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.