Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $38.66 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,236. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.00. The company has a market cap of $209.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

