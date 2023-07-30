Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. BorgWarner comprises about 1.1% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $52,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.21. 1,756,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

