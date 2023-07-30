Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 1.5% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $73,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 342,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.65. 2,319,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.57. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The company has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

